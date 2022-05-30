(AGENPARL) – lun 30 maggio 2022 [Manitoba Media Bulletin]

May 30, 2022

Additional Closures at Provincial Parks and Campgrounds on Dauphin Lake, Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipeg and Lake of the Woods

Visitors Advised to Check and Monitor Conditions Before Heading to Provincial Parks

Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks is advising of new closures at provincial parks on the shores of Dauphin Lake, Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba and Lake of the Woods due to forecasted significant rainfall and extremely strong winds expected to produce large waves.

Rapidly evolving conditions continue to pose a significant risk to public safety and all visitors are reminded to check and carefully monitor conditions prior to heading to provincial parks. Details on all flood-related closures and advisories in provincial parks are available at [www.manitobaparks.com](http://www.manitobaparks.com/).

The Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued a high to severe wind effect warning for Tuesday, May 31 for the south basins of Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba, Lake Winnipegosis and Dauphin Lake.

Due to the expected effects of this storm, a Manitoba Parks closure order has been issued for Rainbow Beach Provincial Park.

Travel is not advised to Elk Island and Patricia Beach provincial parks.

The following closures and advisories are also in place for provincial parks on the south basins of Dauphin Lake, Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg:

– boat launches are closed at Lundar Beach, Patricia Beach, Rainbow Beach, Watchorn and Winnipeg Beach;

– Camp Morton Provincial Park campground has a partial closure of sites due to risk of overland flooding until at least June 2;

– Grand Beach Provincial Park parking lots 2 through 5 are closed on the west beach;

– Lundar Beach Provincial Park campground has a partial site closure due to risk of bank erosion, overland flooding and falling trees until at least June 2;

– Rainbow Beach Provincial Park campground is closed due to risk of overland flooding until at least June 2 and seasonal campers are advised to move their units;

– St. Ambroise Beach Provincial Park has advised seasonal campers in the leased campground to remove their units and secure assets; and

– Watchorn Provincial Park campground has a partial site closure due to risk of bank erosion and overland flooding until at least June 2.

Flood waters also continue to impact the eastern region. Birch Point Provincial Park is now closed due to overland flooding from Lake of the Woods.

Closures in the northern area of Whiteshell Provincial Park remain in effect due to overland flooding on the Winnipeg and Whiteshell rivers.

Closures may be extended depending on impacts of the weather system. Reservation holders and seasonal campers will be contacted and their fees refunded if their campsite is affected by a closure. Campers should not pre-emptively cancel reservations before being notified of a site closure, otherwise cancellation policies will apply.

Manitoba Parks staff continue to monitor the evolving flood situation closely, assess conditions daily and co-ordinate with the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization, Conservation Officer Service, Office of the Fire Commissioner, Manitoba Wildfire Service, Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure and Manitoba Hydro in its preparedness and response.

All park visitors should check [www.manitoba511.ca](http://www.manitoba511.ca/) for road closures and potential detours before travelling to parks. Park visitors are reminded to obey road and trail closures and not attempt to drive through flooded areas or across damaged bridges.

