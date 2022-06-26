(AGENPARL) – LONDON dom 26 giugno 2022

Detectives investigating the sexual assault of a woman on a bus in London have made an arrest after a picture was released of a man they wanted to identify.

On 23 June a 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He was taken into custody and has been released under investigation while the investigation continues.

An investigation was launched following the incident that occurred shortly after 19.00hrs on 18 October – a 26-year-old woman was followed onto the 160 bus by a man in Eltham High Street where she was sexually assaulted by a man.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting CAD 6748/18Oct, or speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: https://news.met.police.uk/news/man-arrested-in-connection-with-alleged-sexual-assault-on-bus-in-eltham-450240?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news