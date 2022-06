(AGENPARL) – gio 02 giugno 2022 You are subscribed to Unfolding History Blog from the Library of Congress.

Since 2018, By the People virtual volunteers have completed transcriptions of more than 143,000 pages of documents from the Manuscript Division’s women’s suffrage collections, enhancing search and accessibility. Public help is still needed to finalize thousands of transcriptions awaiting review.

