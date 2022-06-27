Limited Submission Opportunity: The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee 2022 Discretionary Grants

(AGENPARL) – NASHVILLE (U.S.) lun 27 giugno 2022

Applications due July 12

These instructions are for VU investigators. VUMC investigators should contact <a for more information.

Vanderbilt University may submit one application to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s 2022 Discretionary Grant Program.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is positioned to assess community needs and opportunities and support quality programs providing solutions. Their discretionary grants are awarded to respond to new programs, emerging needs and innovative services for the benefit of our community. They are particularly interested in grant proposals addressing currently unmet community needs and providing long-term solutions. See a list of previously awarded projects here.

The foundation has identified several broad categories in which needs exist and for which grant requests are encouraged:

Animal welfare

Arts and humanities

Community development, improvement and planning

Conservation and environment

Education

Employment and training

Food, food security, agriculture and nutrition

Health

Housing and shelter

Human services–emergency/temporary needs

Human services–children and youth

Human services–aging adults

Human services–women and men

Human services–new Americans

The foundation is particularly interested in transformation, collaboration, program impact and making grants that enhance successful existing programs, which can use a modest amount of funding to create enhanced outcomes.

Award amount

Grants will generally be limited to a maximum of $5,000, but the foundation’s Allocations and Distribution Committee reserves the right to make grants up to $12,500. Historically, the average grant falls between $4,000 and $6,000.

Matching requirement

The foundation requires a 1:1 match of the grant funds requested. Your internal application must include evidence that your department and/or school approves your matching request, if the grant is awarded.

See last year’s guidelines for more information (the 2022 guidelines are not available yet, but no major changes are anticipated, per the sponsor). Refer to the foundation’s grant toolkit for more information.

Internal application instructions

Interested faculty should visit https://vanderbilt.infoready4.com/#competitionDetail/ to submit an application for the internal LSO competition and to find additional information about the opportunity. The deadline for the internal competition is July 12, 2022.

Any questions about this opportunity or the LSO process may be directed to <a

Fonte/Source: https://news.vanderbilt.edu/2022/06/27/limited-submission-opportunity-the-community-foundation-of-middle-tennessee-2022-discretionary-grants/