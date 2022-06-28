22.1 C
Jönköping University best for work-based education… again

(AGENPARL) – JÃ¶NKÃ¶PING mar 28 giugno 2022 For the second year in a row, Jönköping University (JU) has received the highest grade when just over 1,000 students rated their work-based education (VFU). “The country’s other higher education institutions should be inspired by how successfully Jönköping University sets up its students’ VFU, together with healthcare employers,” says Anja Basic, Chair of the Student Healthcare Association (Vårdförbundet).

Fonte/Source: http://ju.se/en/about-us/contact-and-press/press/news/news-archive/2022-05-31-jonkoping-university-best-for-work-based-education…-again.html

