(AGENPARL) – lun 23 maggio 2022 City of Sacramento Existing Building Electrification Strategy

June 8th Virtual Community Workshop

The City of Sacramento is developing a strategy to transition existing buildings to carbon-free electricity by 2045. Existing building electrification is an important step in the City’s work to improve community health, support long-term energy affordability, and achieve carbon neutrality. The Existing Building Electrification Strategy will identify the policies the City will adopt to transition gas usage in existing residential and non-residential buildings to carbon-free electricity.

Please join us for a virtual workshop on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 6pm-7pm.

– Learn more about existing building electrification

– Provide feedback on the draft equity criteria, a set of standards that any policy must meet to be included in the Strategy

– Ask questions and share your thoughts about how existing building electrification affects you

Register here:

[https://cityofsacramento-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QNa00mBlShmWT2wDVMnwRA](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d0)

Visit our website for more information: [www.cityofsacramento.org/SacExistingBuildingElectrification](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d1)

