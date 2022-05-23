(AGENPARL) – lun 23 maggio 2022 City of Sacramento Existing Building Electrification Strategy
June 8th Virtual Community Workshop
The City of Sacramento is developing a strategy to transition existing buildings to carbon-free electricity by 2045. Existing building electrification is an important step in the City’s work to improve community health, support long-term energy affordability, and achieve carbon neutrality. The Existing Building Electrification Strategy will identify the policies the City will adopt to transition gas usage in existing residential and non-residential buildings to carbon-free electricity.
Please join us for a virtual workshop on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 6pm-7pm.
– Learn more about existing building electrification
– Provide feedback on the draft equity criteria, a set of standards that any policy must meet to be included in the Strategy
– Ask questions and share your thoughts about how existing building electrification affects you
Register here:
[https://cityofsacramento-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QNa00mBlShmWT2wDVMnwRA](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d0)
Visit our website for more information: [www.cityofsacramento.org/SacExistingBuildingElectrification](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d1)
https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d2 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d3 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d4 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h398cc1e,350a5b6,35b53d5