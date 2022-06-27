Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Human Resources Specialist (Recruitment)

(AGENPARL) – lun 27 giugno 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for a Human Resources Specialist (Recruitment), GS-11, until July 7, 2022.

This position is located in the Talent Recruitment and Outreach Division, Human Capital Directorate, Chief Operating Officer.

This position is located in the Human Capital Directorate (HCD), which is responsible for managing a range of human resources and human capital programs and initiatives designed to build and sustain an engaged workforce and facilitate a high-performance culture; and for developing and implementing policies, procedures, and systems that optimize organizational effectiveness and enable achievement of the Library of Congress mission and strategic priorities through collaborative leadership.

