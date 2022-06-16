Jobs and Internship Opportunities – Deposit Copies Storage Clerk (Temporary Position)

(AGENPARL) – gio 16 giugno 2022 [Jobs & Internships: Library of Congress]

The Library of Congress is accepting applications for Deposit Copies Storage Clerk, GS-03, until June 24, 2022.

This position is the Deposit Copies Storage Clerk. Three applicants will be selected. The work location may vary. This position is accountable to the Deposit Copies Storage Unit Supervisor. While performing daily activities, the incumbent is responsible for ensuring proper handling and security of all Library and Copyright Office materials. During this temporary appointment opportunity, the incumbent(s) will support a special project including but not limited to the following duties:

– Receives and Stores Deposit Items

– Retrieval of Collections Material from Long Term Storage

– Other office related duties as assigned when needed

