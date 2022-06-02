(AGENPARL) – gio 02 giugno 2022 Public

[A picture containing text

Description automatically generated]

Invitation: EIB-EUI conference “Investing in Net Zero: Leading the Way”

Join us for our live virtual event, [Investing in Net Zero: Leading the Way](https://www.eib.org/en/events/investing-in-net-zero-leading-the-way), to be held on 9 June (14:00-18:30 CET).

We are in the “code red” for humanity. The latest IPCC report on Mitigation of Climate Change published in April further underlined that the actions we take in the next few years are absolutely critical. In spite of the recent crises – from the global pandemic to the war in Ukraine, we must not lose sight of the need to urgently address climate adaptation and mitigation challenges.

Countries, cities, businesses, and financial institutions have a critical role to play. This conference aims to deepen discussions on the investments needed for net zero and the global leadership the European Union can take in mobilising climate finance at the scale and pace needed.

Distinguished speakers – including Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle, Director of the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute Alexander Stubb, CEO & General Manager at Enel Francesco Starace, and Chairman and CEO of Liebreich Associates Michael Liebreich, will explore the best practices in the areas of energy transition as well as innovation, which are critical for addressing the challenges associated with climate change. The conference will also feature a special session on the upcoming UNFCCC conference (COP27) in Egypt and discuss the role of various stakeholders in making COP27 a success.

The conference is organised in the framework of the EIB Climate Chair at the School of Transnational Governance at the European University Institute.

Please feel free to forward the invitation to anyone who might be interested.

[REGISTER](https://www.eib.org/en/infocentre/forms/registration-investing-in-net-zero-leading-the-way)

——————————————————————–

Les informations contenues dans ce message et/ou ses annexes sont

reservees a l’attention et a l’utilisation de leur destinataire et peuvent etre

confidentielles. Si vous n’etes pas destinataire de ce message, vous etes

informes que vous l’avez recu par erreur et que toute utilisation en est

interdite. Dans ce cas, vous etes pries de le detruire et d’en informer la

Banque Europeenne d’Investissement.

🔊 Listen to this