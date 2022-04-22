(AGENPARL) – ven 22 aprile 2022 [Ontario Logo]

Inquest Date into the Deaths of Arun Kumar Rajendiran, Darrel Tavernier and Stephen Kelly Announced

April 22, 2022

Dr. Paul Dungey, Regional Supervising Coroner for East Region, Kingston Office, today announced that a date has been scheduled for the joint inquest into the deaths of Arun Kumar Rajendiran, Darrel Tavernier and Stephen Kelly.

Three inmates of the Central East Correction Centre in Lindsay died from hanging in separate incidents. Mr. Rajendiran, 25, died on November 12, 2014; Mr. Tavernier, 42, died on January 1, 2018; and Mr. Kelly, 62, died on May 18, 2019. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last 14 days and hear from approximately 21 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022. Dr. Bob Reddoch will preside as inquest coroner and Jai Dhar will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

Register in advance for this webinar:

