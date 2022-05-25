(AGENPARL) – mer 25 maggio 2022 [Ontario Logo]

NEWS RELEASE

Inquest Date into the Death of Ronald Charles Lepage Announced

May 25, 2022

Dr. Harry Voogjarv, Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office, announced today that a date has been scheduled for the inquest into the death of Ronald Charles Lepage.

Mr. Lepage, 59, died in hospital on April 6, 2017, from injuries sustained while operating a dump truck at the Copper Cliff Refinery in Sudbury. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lepage’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last four days and hear from approximately 10 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Sudbury Courthouse, 155 Elm Street Dr. Geoffrey Bond will be the presiding officer. Mathieu Ansell and Manon Arbour will be inquest counsel.

Media Contacts

Dr. Harry Voogjarv

Regional Supervising Coroner for North Region, Sudbury Office

705-564-6149

🔊 Listen to this