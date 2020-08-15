(AGENPARL) – sab 15 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Indian Independence Day [ https://www.state.gov/indian-independence-day-3/ ] 08/14/2020 08:00 PM EDT

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America and the American people, I extend greetings and best wishes to the people of India on your Independence Day.

The United States and India have shared close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions since India gained its independence seventy-three years ago. Over the years, our relationship has grown into a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, involving ever closer cooperation on issues vital to global security and prosperity in the 21st century. The United States and India work together on defense, counterterrorism, trade, investment, energy, the environment, healthcare, agriculture, science and technology, education, space, the oceans, and much more.

As I remarked earlier this year, the United States and India see each other as great pluralist democracies, global powers, and good friends. I wish the people of India a happy Independence Day.

body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; } ________________________________________________________________________

Stay connected with the State Department:

The Great Seal [ http://www.state.gov/ ]RSS Feed [ http://www.state.gov/misc/echannels/66791.htm ]Facebook [ http://www.facebook.com/usdos ]Flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/statephotos ] YouTube [ http://www.youtube.com/user/statevideo ] Instagram [ http://instagram.com/statedept ]

🔊 Listen to this