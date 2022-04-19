(AGENPARL) – mar 19 aprile 2022 Philanthropist furthers national service mission in underserved communities []

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mackenzie Scott, an American philanthropist, announced nearly $4 million in donations to nonprofit organizations focused on removing obstacles for underserved communities. Of the 465 recipient organizations, many are partners or affiliates of AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism.

“Service and civic engagement harness the power of everyday changemakers to enhance and accelerate solutions to our nation’s toughest challenges,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “AmeriCorps takes pride in identifying evidence-based organizations and helping them strengthen their models to have the greatest impact on underserved communities. We’re proud to see Ms. Scott build on our investment to recognize and scale these solutions that work.”

AmeriCorps partner organizations that received donations:

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for volunteerism and national service, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency invests in grants for local nonprofit, community, tribal, and state organizations; places more than 250,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers.

