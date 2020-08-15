ICELAND TRAVEL ADVICE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 15 agosto 2020

From 4 July, Iceland is exempt from the FCO advice against all non-essential international travel.

Travel to Iceland is subject to entry restrictions Everyone flying into Iceland must chose to pay to be tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) or self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. Children born in 2005 or later are exempt. See Entry requirements for more information before you plan to travel. Preparing for your return journey to the UK If you’re returning to the UK from overseas, you will need to:

Check our advice on foreign travel during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and sign up for email alerts for this travel advice.

If you’re planning travel to Iceland, find out what you need to know about coronavirus there in the Coronavirus section.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to get travel insurance and check it provides sufficient cover. See the FCO’s guidance on foreign travel insurance.

Approximately 298,000 British nationals visited Iceland through Keflavik airport in 2018. Most visits are trouble-free.

The UK has left the European Union. The rules for travel to EU countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland will stay the same until 31 December 2020 while the UK and EU negotiate additional arrangements. This page will be updated with country-specific information for travellers to Iceland as things change. Sign up for email alerts and view the latest updates for UK nationals travelling to and living in Europe.

If you’re living in or moving to Iceland, read the Living in Iceland guide in addition to this travel advice.

Iceland is volcanically and seismically active. You should monitor the Icelandic Met Office website for the latest updates and follow the advice of the local authorities. In case of an emergency, the Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management in Iceland will send out text messages to anyone located in the vicinity. See Natural disasters

Weather conditions can also be severe and change rapidly. In order to receive the latest updates and alerts, you should monitor the Safe Travel website, Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration website and Icelandic Met Office reports.

If you need to contact the emergency services, call 112.

If you’re travelling around Iceland, download the 112 Iceland app and leave your travel plans with Safe Travel in case you need assistance from the Icelandic emergency services. Keep mobile phones switched on and always follow the advice of the local authorities.

Terrorist attacks in Iceland can’t be ruled out. See Terrorism

If you’re abroad and you need emergency help from the UK government, contact the nearest British embassy, consulate or high commission.

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/iceland