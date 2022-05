(AGENPARL) – ven 06 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to 4 Corners of the World Blog from the Library of Congress.

05/06/2022 04:20 PM EDT

Puerto Rico is celebrating the 500th anniversary of the founding of Old San Juan, the oldest city in the United States, and we could not be more excited to share two recent acquisitions by the Latin American, Caribbean & European Division (LAC&E) which shed light on the historical details of Old San Juan and the […]

🔊 Listen to this