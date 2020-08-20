giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
GREEN SHIPPING

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, gio 20 agosto 2020

Maritime transport is a mainstay of the European economy. About 90% of the EU’s external trade and around 40% of the intra-European movement of goods takes place via ship transit. Europe and the Federal Republic of Germany as an exporting nation are therefore particularly keen on safe and sustainable maritime transport.

Implementing the European Commission’s Green Deal will be a challenge for the sector in the years ahead. The German Federal Government would like to use its EU Council Presidency to make progress in this respect together with EU countries. Against this backdrop, the transport ministers of the EU are invited to come to Hamburg to discuss tangible measures for a more climate-friendly and innovative shipping industry.

More information on the event

Fonte/Source: https://europa.eu/newsroom/events/green-shipping_en

