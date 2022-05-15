(AGENPARL) – dom 15 maggio 2022 How do you know who’s telling the truth?

Breaking the News

Open until 21 August

Events in recent years have popularised ideas of ‘fake news’. We hear these accusations float around in debates both on and offline.

But fake news is nothing new. Throughout history newspapers have spun stories to present a very particular version of events.

It can be because of sceptical sources, like the woman who said she gave birth to rabbits in 1726. Or it can be to sell more papers, like reports of a flying serpent in Saffron Walden, Essex.

Or it can be to influence public opinion.

Explore truth and trust in the news in our new exhibition.

Fake news, or alternative facts?

Exhibition curator Maddy Smith tackles tall tales and Trump’s ‘record-breaking’ inauguration in an exploration of the stories featured throughout [Breaking the News](https://britishlibraryemails.bl.uk/5JXV-IXS8-6TJVT-CZZYF-1/c.aspx) that don’t quite tell the truth.

The Hoax: The 18th-Century’s Most Intriguing Deceptions

Monday 23 May, 19.00

At the Library

Get ready for some mind-bending deception as magician and historian Ian Keable details some of the biggest hoaxes of the 18th century – a woman who birthed rabbits, a new Shakespearean play, curious astrological predictions and more hoaxes of intrigue.

