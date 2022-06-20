Esports aces to race for national pride on Assetto Corsa Competizione in FIA Motorsports Games

(AGENPARL) – PARIGI lun 20 giugno 2022 Sport news

Each FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) can nominate a single driver for the Esports competition, which was known as the “Digital Cup” in the inaugural FIA Motorsport Games in 2019 in Italy.

The 2022 competition will utilise the world-renowned Assetto Corsa Competizione platform with racers competing in virtual GT3 cars – digital versions of the same cars that will compete in GT, GT Sprint, and Endurance disciplines at the event.

The inaugural FIA Motorsport Games gold medalist in the discipline was Australian driver Cody Nikola Latkovski who qualified second fastest for the event in 2019 and took victory in Semi-Final B before taking the gold medal.

With part of the goal of the FIA Motorsport Games to introduce competitors from non-traditional motorsport countries, the 2019 silver medalist was a standout performer – Costa Rica’s Bernal Valverde finishing runner-up ahead of Italian bronze medal winner Stefano Conte.

A knock-out format will decide the 20 finalists for the Esports FIA Motorsport Games competition. More than 80 individual racers from countries around the world are expected to compete in the event, all racing for national pride at Circuit Paul Ricard’s Mistral Hall – overlooking the famous Mistal Straight at the home of the French Grand Prix.

Competition in the Esports discipline will begin on Thursday, October 27, with the final taking place on Saturday evening, October 29. This event is expected to feature the largest number of entries of any discipline in the second edition of the Games.

The Assetto Corsa Competizione platform takes advantage of the long-term experience of Italian developer Kunos Simulazioni. The platform utilises 3D computer graphics game platform Unreal Engine 4 to ensure photorealistic weather conditions and graphics, night races and motion capture animations. It sets a new standard in terms of driving realism and immersion, thanks to its further improved tyre and aerodynamic models.

For the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games, Kunos Simulazioni will make a custom build of the circuit for the event.

“The FIA Motorsport Games are an exceptional opportunity for Esports competitors to compete for medals alongside traditional race drivers,” said FIA Esports Commission president Niroshan Pereira.

“Working hand in hand with ASNs, we strongly believe that the FIA Motorsport Games Esports discipline can help to introduce competitors from non-traditional motorsport countries and unearth stars of the future.

“We are delighted to be able to work with Kunos Simulazioni and use their Assetto Corsa Competizione product at this occasion. It is one of the most popular esports titles in the industry, as well as among our ASNs, so being able to collaborate with them is great.”



Marco Massarutto, co-founder and Executive Manager of Kunos Simulazioni, said: “We are very pleased to be the choice of the FIA for the Motorsport Games, as with Assetto Corsa Competizione we raised the bar even higher than with Assetto Corsa, bringing the thrill of real racing simulation to a very high number of countries, that we are looking forward to see competing in an event where each of the sim racers can make his or her nation proud.

“We love racing and sports, and with Assetto Corsa Competizione each player has the opportunity to prove that skills, focus, and dedication can make the same difference in Esports like when racing on a real track.”

Assetto Corsa Competizione is also the official simulation platform of SRO Esports.

AK Informatica, meanwhile, will support the FIA Motorsport Games as the Esports production partner, coordinating the qualifier stages and producing the live-stream broadcast.

Entries for the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games opened last Wednesday, 15 June via the dedicated FIA registration platform. Competitors wishing to represent their country are encouraged to contact their respective National Sporting Authorities, a full list of which can be found here: fia.com/members/member_club/sport-mobility-3/member_club/sport-1

For further information visit fiamotorsportgames.com

FIA Motorsport Games

FIA Motorsport Games SEASON 2022SportCircuit1SportFIA Motorsport GamesCircuitSEASON 2022FIA Motorsport Games00



Fonte/Source: https://www.fia.com/news/esports-aces-race-national-pride-assetto-corsa-competizione-fia-motorsports-games