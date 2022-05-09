(AGENPARL) – lun 09 maggio 2022 [EPA Announces East Baton Rouge Parish School System Wins Energy Star Award]

210 organizations leading the way in support of America’s clean energy transition

Dallas, Texas (May 9, 2022) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 and the Department of Energy are announcing the winners of the 2022 ENERGY STAR Awards. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is the winner of the Energy Star Awards. This district has saved more than $1 million in 2021 and continues to develop and implement energy-saving measures.

“We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis, and the 2022 ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “These companies are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers.”

East Baton Rouge Parish Public School System is a public school district headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States. The district serves most of East Baton Rouge Parish; it contains 54 elementary schools, 16 middle schools, and 18 high schools. Since developing the energy management program in 1999, EBRPSS has made several key accomplishments such as achieving ENERGY STAR certification at two schools in 2020, was declared the winner of the EPA’s Battle of the Buildings program and reduced total energy consumption by 33 percent.

For 30 years, ENERGY STAR has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2020, energy savings from ENERGY STAR and its partners helped reduce U.S. electricity consumption by the equivalent of over 10 percent of total U.S. demand, while delivering emissions reductions equivalent to 5 percent of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Leading the way in delivering these results are award-winning partners that have demonstrated a commitment to energy efficiency through ENERGY STAR. More than 150 of these award winners are being recognized for their continued commitment, year after year, to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award.

About ENERGY STAR

