ECB Economic Bulletin. Issue 4/2022

In 2015 the Economic Bulletin replaced the Monthly Bulletin. The Economic Bulletin is published two weeks after the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB . With the Economic Bulletin the ECB meets its legal requirement to publish reports on the activities of the ESCB at least every quarter (as per Article 15.1 of the Statute of the ESCB ).

Issues published after the monetary policy meetings in March, June, September and December provide a comprehensive analysis of economic and monetary developments, including a discussion of the Eurosystem/ ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area. Other issues are shorter and provide an interim update on developments in key monthly indicators. Each issue of the Economic Bulletin includes boxes and articles, as well as a statistical section.

