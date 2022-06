(AGENPARL) – LONDON ven 24 giugno 2022 Dominic Jermey was the UK ambassador to Afghanistan between 2016 to 2017. Dominic’s previous role was the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s ( FCO ) International Counter Extremism Co-ordinator. Before that he was the Chief E…

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/people/dominic-jermey