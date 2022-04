(AGENPARL) – gio 07 aprile 2022 National Press Releases

Director Christopher Wray Announces Actions to Disrupt and Prosecute Russian Criminal Activity

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced a series of actions countering threats originating from Russia, including a sophisticated operation disrupting a two-tiered botnet of thousands of devices controlled by the Russian government.

April 6, 2022

