05/09/2022 03:30 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman met with Bruneian Foreign Minister II Dato Erywan Yusof today in Washington. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Erywan affirmed the enduring partnership and cooperation between the U.S. and Brunei based on our shared commitment to the peace, security, and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. They reflected on their common goals of strengthening cooperation in the region, including through ASEAN and other multilateral fora, on a number of issues, including the ongoing crisis in Burma. The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of a strong international response to support Ukraine in defending itself against Russia’s brutal invasion and raised the importance of respect for human rights.

