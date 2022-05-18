(AGENPARL) – mer 18 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/18/2022 05:40 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Republic of Korea (ROK) First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong held an introductory call today to discuss the strength of the U.S.-ROK Alliance and opportunities to deepen U.S.-ROK partnership across a broad range of global issues. The Deputy Secretary congratulated Vice Foreign Minister Cho for his appointment as First Vice Foreign Minister and stressed her desire to work closely to address the most pressing 21st century challenges, including the climate crisis, COVID-19 pandemic response, supply chain resilience, and economic security. The Deputy Secretary thanked Vice Foreign Minister Cho for their shared commitment to pursuing the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and affirmed the importance of unified action to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. The Deputy Secretary also emphasized her commitment to close trilateral cooperation between the United States, the ROK, and Japan to promote a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific.

