(AGENPARL) – mar 05 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Crowdsourcing at the Library of Congress from the Library of Congress.

By the People Bulletin

April is Olmsted Month!

Week 1: Printed Materials

We’re focusing on the printed material in Olmsted’s subject files for the first week of our monthly challenge. Some might find Olmsted’s handwriting difficult, especially because the busy landscape architect was often quickly dashing off notes to his clients and subordinates. The links below are a good starting points to focus your attention!

Name URL

New Library of Congress exhibition celebrates Frederick Law Olmsted

Best regards,

Abby and the By the People team

🔊 Listen to this