(AGENPARL) – lun 04 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/04/2022 04:32 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States congratulates Rodrigo Chaves Robles on his election as Costa Rica’s next president. We also congratulate Costa Ricans for participating in and carrying out an electoral process consistent with Costa Rica’s strong democratic traditions. Costa Rica represents a beacon of democracy in the Americas and the world, and our bilateral relations remain rooted in shared democratic values embracing freedom, inclusivity, and respect for human rights. We look forward to strengthening ties between our nations to advance common interests, including humane migration management, protecting the environment, and working with democratic partners in the region toward a more secure, prosperous, and democratic hemisphere.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this