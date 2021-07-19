(AGENPARL) – lun 19 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Secretary’s Remarks for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/19/2021 03:29 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send best wishes to the people of Colombia as you celebrate your Independence Day on July 20. On this historic day, I take the opportunity to reaffirm the enduring partnership our two countries have maintained for nearly two centuries, based on a commitment to democracy, the security of our people, and mutual prosperity.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have proudly assisted the people of Colombia and the Government of Colombia in coordinating an effective health response. Colombia has not only provided for its citizens, but has also cared for refugees from Venezuela, demonstrating Colombia’s leadership in the region and the world.

The United States values our partnership with Colombia in fighting against transnational organized crime, countering terrorism, generating economic opportunity, addressing the climate crisis, meeting the humanitarian needs of Venezuelan migrants, and promoting human rights. We applaud the dedication and sacrifice of the Colombian government in reducing coca cultivation and cocaine production which fuel transnational crime, terrorism, and environmental destruction. The United States welcomes Colombia’s commitment to joint programs that increase prosperity for all of its citizens – including women, Afro-Colombians, LGBTQI+ communities, and indigenous peoples – through entrepreneurship mentoring, development assistance, and the implementation of educational and cultural exchanges. We pledge to continue our close cooperation to support lasting peace in Colombia.

We congratulate all Colombians on 211 years of independence.

