(AGENPARL) – mer 27 ottobre 2021 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba5549)

SEE HOW THE CITY OF SACRAMENTO RESPONDED DURING LAST WEEKEND’S 500-YEAR-STORM EVENT

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba554a

It was all-hands-on-deck event for City of Sacramento staff and crews. More rain fell Sunday than on any other day in Sacramento’s recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba554b)

IT’S OFFICIALLY SACRAMENTO LEAF SEASON. HERE ARE TIPS FOR KEEPING TIDY LEAF PILES

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba554c

Have you noticed leaves piling up lately around Sacramento? That’s because it’s officially leaf season, signaling the annual return of “the Claw” and one of the busiest times of the year for the City’s Recycling and Solid Waste Division.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba554d)

THE CITY WATERING SCHEDULE CHANGES NOV. 1. HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba554e

City Utilities staff are reminding residents that on Nov. 1 landscapes can be watered once a week rather than twice per week during summer months.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba554f)

SACRAMENTO RESIDENTS CAN GET A DISCOUNTED RAIN BARREL UNTIL OCT. 31. HERE’S HOW

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba5550

Sacramento residents for a limited time can purchase rain barrels at a discounted rate from the City’s Department of Utilities.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba5551)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba5750 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba5751 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba5752 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ba8223,2ba4d5b,2ba5753

🔊 Listen to this