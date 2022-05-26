(AGENPARL) – gio 26 maggio 2022 Headlines from the City of Sacramento’s blog that you can read in under a minute.

All stories are sourced from our blog, the [Sacramento City Express](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fbd)

SWIM SAFELY: SACRAMENTO FIRE DEPARTMENT OFFERING FREE LIFE JACKET RENTALS

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fbe

With Memorial Day approaching, the Sacramento Fire Department and the City of Sacramento’s Office of Emergency Management are urging swimmers and boaters to be cautious and wear life jackets in waterways this summer.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fbf)

NEW SAFE PARKING SITE AT ROSEVILLE ROAD RT STATION WILL HELP PEOPLE LIVING IN VEHICLES

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc0

A new safe parking facility for 70 vehicles and 100 guests is poised to open in the coming months in the parking lot of the light rail station on Roseville Road after the City of Sacramento finalized an agreement with the Sacramento Regional Transit District.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc1)

WHAT TRANSPORTATION IMPROVEMENTS ARE COMING TO POCKET-GREENHAVEN NEIGHBORHOOD?

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc2

The City of Sacramento is hosting a community open house to present proposed transportation improvements for the Pocket-Greenhaven neighborhood.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc3)

CITY TO MOVE FRONT STREET SAFE PARKING SITE FOR ANNUAL MARINA MAINTENANCE

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc4

The City of Sacramento in mid-June will move the temporary safe parking site on Front Street to a nearby location in Miller Park to address mandatory dredging maintenance at the Sacramento Marina.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc5)

CITY TO PERFORM FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEM MAINTENANCE IN THESE NINE AREAS

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc6

The Department of Utilities soon will perform a new round of maintenance work on its flood control system. The work will occur in nine areas across the city.

[READ MORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc7)

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc8 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fc9 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fca https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h3a101c0,35d5fe1,35d6fcb

🔊 Listen to this