FRONT STREET ANIMAL SHELTER WAIVES FEES TO RECLAIM PETS FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR

In an effort to increase its return-to-owner rate, Front Street Animal Shelter is waiving all fees for owners to get their lost pets out of the shelter for an entire year.

THE CITY JUST DOUBLED THE AMOUNT OF MONEY PEOPLE CAN RECEIVE FROM WATER CONSERVATION REBATES

The City’s Department of Utilities has increased the amount of money people can receive from water conservation rebates, including grass conversions as well as irrigation and indoor fixture upgrades.

BY THE NUMBERS: HERE’S HOW SAC FIRE RESPONDED TO ILLEGAL FIREWORKS REPORTS ON JULY 4

As illegal fireworks lit up the night sky on July 4 and residents reported their locations, the Sacramento Fire Department responded.

