HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL FIND AT THE NEW NORTH NATOMAS COMMUNITY CENTER & AQUATICS COMPLEX

The North Natomas Community Center & Aquatics Complex will officially open to the public on Saturday, April 23. While registration for tours and the grand opening are full, you can learn more about program offerings and take a virtual tour of the space.

MORE THAN 100 CHERRY BLOSSOM TREES ARE COMING TO THIS WATERFRONT PARK

The city of Sacramento will soon be home to a 1.5 acre cherry blossom park – also called a Hanami Line – along the Sacramento River in Robert T. Matsui Park.

CITY CORRECTS MISLEADING ARTICLE ON CODE ENFORCEMENT FROM THE SACRAMENTO BEE

The Sacramento Bee last week published an incomplete and misleading article titled “He wanted to work on an old car in his yard. Now he owes $573K in Sacramento code violations” (April 13). In response, the City is sharing the following information so the public has a better understanding of what occurred.

