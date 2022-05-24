(AGENPARL) – mar 24 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

05/23/2022 09:13 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Senior Bureau Official (SBO) Harry Kamian will travel to Tallinn, Estonia, and Riga, Latvia, May 24-27, where he will meet with government officials and energy sector leaders to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships. SBO Kamian will discuss joint efforts to promote European energy security, reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and advance the clean energy transition. He also will discuss Estonia’s and Latvia’s efforts to diversify energy suppliers and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources.

