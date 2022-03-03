(AGENPARL) – gio 03 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I send best wishes to the people of Bulgaria as you commemorate your national day on March 3 and mark the 144th anniversary of the reestablishment of a free Bulgaria.

The United States and Bulgaria enjoy a robust relationship that grows year after year as we work together to advance our security, economic prosperity, and shared democratic values. As partners and NATO Allies, the United States and Bulgaria enjoy a deep friendship rooted in mutual interests and a collective commitment to addressing regional and global challenges.

I look forward to seeing our partnership grow even stronger in the years to come. Whether we are working together on expanding trade and creating jobs or on energy diversification and the clean energy transition, we are – indeed – stronger together.

