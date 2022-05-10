(AGENPARL) – mar 10 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes will visit the National Conference Center (NCC) in Leesburg, Virginia, on May 11. At the NCC, Assistant Secretary Noyes will welcome newly arrived Afghans to the United States and meet with staff and volunteers working to facilitate a smooth transition as they resettle into their new communities across the United States.

