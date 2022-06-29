22.2 C
Appeal following collision involving police vehicle on 26 April

(AGENPARL) – LONDON mer 29 giugno 2022

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a police vehicle and an Audi A4 in Haringey.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who either witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the collision or the events immediately before and after.

At approximately 17:35hrs on Tuesday, 26 April the police vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle in High Road, N15, near to the junction with Broad Lane.

Paramedics from London Ambulance Service attended and a woman who was in the Audi was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious injury. The injury was not life threatening.

Anyone who can assist should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 5781/26APR.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

+ The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was informed and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. On 11 May, the IOPC sent the mater back to the Met’s DPS for local investigation.

Fonte/Source: https://news.met.police.uk/news/appeal-following-collision-involving-police-vehicle-on-26-april-450431?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

