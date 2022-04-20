(AGENPARL) – mer 20 aprile 2022 National service agency recognizes young adults in service and partnership with GWU []

“The President’s Volunteer Service Award honors America’s proud tradition of volunteer service, recognizing the essential value that volunteers bring to our communities,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “I’m thrilled to present these awards to Ruchi, Dasia, Yen, Jaida and Bishop for their exceptional service and am grateful for The George Washington University’s continued commitment to promoting active citizenship. I am excited to see how these dedicated young leaders will continue to strengthen their community and change the world.”

Today’s recipients include:

– Ruchi Amin, Class of 2022, Gold (282 hours)

– Dasia Bandy, Class of 2024, Bronze (142 hours)

– Yen Liao, Class of 2022, Gold (285 hours)

– Jaida Rogers, Class of 2024, Bronze (180 hours)

– Bishop Matthew Walton, Class of 2022, Bronze (121 hours)

