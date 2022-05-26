(AGENPARL) – gio 26 maggio 2022 National service agency recognizes AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers for exceptional service []

National service agency recognizes AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers for exceptional service

“During Older Americans Month, I am reminded of the tremendous impact that intergenerational service has in local communities, making our nation more just and equitable,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Today, I had the privilege of recognizing AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers and veterans who have dedicated their lives to service. Thank you for committing your time and wisdom to making our communities stronger, more informed and better connected.”

The AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers recognized in today’s ceremony have served between 100 hours this year to more than 7,000 hours over their lifetime. Most recipients previously served in the military or volunteer to assist veterans in their states at AmeriCorps programs.

Today’s Bronze, Silver and Gold recipients include:

– Charles (Lloyd) Van Dever, Augusta and Andover Senior Centers, Honor Flight and RSVP Advisory Council, Kan., Gold, 1,077 hours

– David Ekart, Flint Hills Veterans Coalition and Veterans Day Planning Committee, Kan., Bronze, 107 hours

– Don Durflinger, American Legion Post #189, Kan., Silver, 302 hours

– Gary Rogers, American Legion and Dept. on Aging, Kans., Gold, 238 hours

– Greg Platt, Valor Honey Program, Kan., Gold, 760 hours

– Joe Ott, Manhattan Harvesters Regional Food Bank and Lions Club Adopt a Highway, Kan., Bronze, 100 hours

– Ken Beauchamp Veterans serving other Veterans and Tennessee Redline, Tenn., Bronze, 110 hours

– Randy Ross, VFW, Ala., Bronze, 116 hours

– Sue Gregg, Kansas Honor Flights and Meals on Wheels, Kan., Bronze, 100+ hours

– William Freddy Turner, Tennille Food Pantry, Ala., Gold, 600 hours

Today’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include:

– Billy Adams, AmeriCorps RSVP, Ala., 4,000 hours

– Clarence Ray Thompson, Veterans Day Parade and Fort Riley American Red Cross, Kans., 6,951 hours

– Gary LaGrange, Valor Hone, Kans., 7,376 hours

– John Cox, Veterans service projects, Kans., 4,542 hours

– Robert D. Borden, AmeriCorps RSVP, Ala., 4,000 hours

– Robert Harrell, AmeriCorps RSVP, Ala., 4,000 hours

– Shawn Scalf, AmeriCorps RSVP, Tenn., 4,000 hours

