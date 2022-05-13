(AGENPARL) – ven 13 maggio 2022 National service agency board members attend swearing-in ceremony and discuss agency priorities through 2026 []

[AmeriCorps]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMay 13, 2022

AmeriCorps Press Office

pressoffice[@]cns.gov

National service agency board members attend swearing-in ceremony and discuss agency priorities through 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C.– AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith and the AmeriCorps Board of Directors hosted the first public meeting on Friday, May 13. During the convening, Catherine McLaughlin was named board chair and the agency’s recently appointed members, Catherine McLaughlin, Fagan Harris and Alvin Warren were officially sworn in.

The board members discussed 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and Strategic Learning and Evidence Plan, American Rescue Plan implementation, CEO report and the election of a chair of the board.

“I was thrilled to introduce Alvin, Cathy and Fagan to the AmeriCorps staff and the national service community during our first of many public meetings,” said Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO. “Together, we will work with the AmeriCorps network to increase our evidence-based interventions and funding opportunities to help alleviate poverty and advance racial equity, address public health needs, respond to disasters and build climate resiliency, and expand education and economic opportunity.”

“The AmeriCorps board of directors is committed to making national service and volunteerism available to everyone,” said Catherine McLaughlin, AmeriCorps board chair. “We will use our collective experience and knowledge to bring communities together and further the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of building a better America through civic engagement. I look forward to working alongside my talented colleagues on the board.”

“AmeriCorps is an invaluable resource to millions of Americans whose lives have been changed for the better through our programs,” said Fagan Harris, AmeriCorps board member. “I have dedicated my life’s work to advancing career opportunities for historically underserved communities and I look forward to collaborating with Alvin, Cathy and Michael to drive greater impact toward solving national and local problems.”

“AmeriCorps and our members have a vital role to play in helping the American people recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and thrive,” said Alvin Warren, AmeriCorps board member. “I’m excited to work collaboratively with my fellow board members and the agency to assist communities, particularly historically underserved communities, with everything from education and career pathways to economic opportunity and environmental stewardship.”

—————————————————————

—————————————————————

[AmeriCorps]

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this