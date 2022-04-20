(AGENPARL) – mer 20 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/19/2022 09:51 PM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert will travel to Jordan, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt from April 19 to April 26. She will engage with senior officials in the region to discuss reducing tensions and ending the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza. Acting Assistant Secretary for Near Eastern Affairs Yael Lempert will be accompanied by Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr.

