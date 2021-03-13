ZWITTERIONIC POLYDOPAMINE COATINGS SUPPRESS SILICONE IMPLANT-INDUCED CAPSULE FORMATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 13 marzo 2021

Biomater. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D0BM02215B, Paper

Chung Min Shin, Soojeong Cho, Dong Ho Kim, Yooseok Ha, Hyo Jung Shin, Nara Shin, Dong Woon Kim, Chui Hee Choi, Woo Kyung Cho, Sang-Ha Oh

A synthetic zwitterionic dopamine derivative (ZW-DOPA) containing both catechol and amine groups was recently shown to exhibit excellent antifouling activity on marine surfaces. Here, we have extended these analyses to…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/BM/D0BM02215B