ZN2+ STABILIZED PD CLUSTERS WITH ENHANCED COVALENT METAL–SUPPORT INTERACTION VIA THE FORMATION OF PD–ZN BONDS TO PROMOTE CATALYTIC THERMAL STABILITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02987D, Paper
Kai-Qiang Jing, Yu-Qing Fu, Zhi-Qiao Wang, Zhe-Ning Chen, Hong-Zi Tan, Jing Sun, Zhong-Ning Xu, Guo-Cong Guo
Zn2+-Modified MgAl-LDH with ultra-low Pd cluster loading was synthesized. The higher adsorption energy and strong covalent metal–support interaction via forming Pd–Zn bonds over Pd/ZnMgAl-LDH account for the robust catalytic performance.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/qnv19fycOjE/D0NR02987D

