ZN2+ STABILIZED PD CLUSTERS WITH ENHANCED COVALENT METAL–SUPPORT INTERACTION VIA THE FORMATION OF PD–ZN BONDS TO PROMOTE CATALYTIC THERMAL STABILITY

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR02987D, Paper

Kai-Qiang Jing, Yu-Qing Fu, Zhi-Qiao Wang, Zhe-Ning Chen, Hong-Zi Tan, Jing Sun, Zhong-Ning Xu, Guo-Cong Guo

Zn 2+ -Modified MgAl-LDH with ultra-low Pd cluster loading was synthesized. The higher adsorption energy and strong covalent metal–support interaction via forming Pd–Zn bonds over Pd/ZnMgAl-LDH account for the robust catalytic performance.

