mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
Agenparl

ZN2+ STABILIZED PD CLUSTERS WITH ENHANCED COVALENT METAL-SUPPORT INTERACTION VIA FORMING PD-ZN BOND TO PROMOTE CATALYTIC THERMAL STABILITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Pd-based heterogeneous catalysts have been demonstrated to be efficient in numerous heterogeneous reactions. However, the support effect acting on covalent metal-support interaction (CMSI) has not been revealed sufficiently. In this work, we modulate Lewis base over MgAl-LDH to investigate the support effect and further load Pd cluster to research metal-support interaction. The MgAl-LDH with ultra-low Pd loading (0.0779%) shows CO conversion (55.0%) and DMO selectivity (93.7%) for CO oxidative coupling to dimethyl oxalate (DMO), which was gradually deactivated after evaluating 20 h. To promote the stability of Pd/MgAl-LDH, Zn2+ ions were introduced into the MgAl-LDH support to strengthen CMSI via forming Pd-Zn bond, further increasing the adsorption energy of Pd clusters on ZnMgAl-LDH, verified by X-ray absorption fine structure (XAFS) measurements and density functional theory (DFT) calculations. The stability of Pd/ZnMgAl-LDH catalyst can be maintained for at least 100 h. This work will shed light on strengthening covalent metal-support interaction by forming new metal-metal bond, which can be extended to other the stabilization of noble metal over supports systems.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/qnv19fycOjE/D0NR02987D

