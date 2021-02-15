ZN-RICH (GAN)1−X(ZNO)X: A BIOMEDICAL FRIEND?

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ06310J, Paper

Mojtaba Bagherzadeh, Navid Rabiee, Yousef Fatahi, Rassoul Dinarvand

The synthesis of (GaN) 1−x (ZnO) x with the assistance of high-gravity using a green approach for the first time, with the application of delivering pCRISPR.

