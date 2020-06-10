ZINC(II) AND CADMIUM(II) COMPLEXES, [M(IPR2P(X)NC(Y)NC5H10-κ2-X,Y)2] (X AND Y = O, S), AS SINGLE SOURCE PRECURSORS FOR METAL SULFIDE THIN FILMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01465F, Paper

Víctor Flores-Romero, Oscar L. García-Guzmán, Alejandra Aguirre-Bautista, Iván D. Rojas-Montoya, Verónica García-Montalvo, Margarita Rivera, Omar Jiménez-Sandoval, Miguel-Ángel Muñoz-Hernández, Simón Hernández-Ortega

Structural, morphological and optical studies of zinc and cadmium sulfide thin films with different contents of phosphorus.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/rms2lUosg-g/D0NJ01465F