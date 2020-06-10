mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Breaking News

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 12A COMMISSIONE

MINACCE A DI MAIO. DELRIO: SOLIDARIETà DEI DEPUTATI PD

L. LINKEVIčIUS AND GEORGIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER DISCUSS STRENGTHENING EASTERN PARTNERSHIP

OMOFOBIA: ZAN (PD), PAROLE CEI SORPRENDONO, NESSUN LIMITE LIBERTà ESPRESSIONE

GOVERNO, SALVINI: DELUSO DA CONTE IN QUESTI MESI, PREFERISCO 5 ANNI DI…

HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES REFORM WILL REDUCE THE FUNCTIONS OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT…

DECRETO-LEGGE ULTERIORI MISURE URGENTI PER FRONTEGGIARE L’EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19: FISSATO TERMINE…

THE EUROPEAN UNION DELEGATION TO JAPAN IS LOOKING FOR: POLICY OFFICER

THE EUROPEAN UNION DELEGATION TO JAPAN IS LOOKING FOR ONE: POLICY ASSISTANT…

MINACCE A DI MAIO: CALABRIA (FI), SOLIDARIETà A MINISTRO PER GRAVI MINACCE

Agenparl

ZINC(II) AND CADMIUM(II) COMPLEXES, [M(IPR2P(X)NC(Y)NC5H10-κ2-X,Y)2] (X AND Y = O, S), AS SINGLE SOURCE PRECURSORS FOR METAL SULFIDE THIN FILMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ01465F, Paper
Víctor Flores-Romero, Oscar L. García-Guzmán, Alejandra Aguirre-Bautista, Iván D. Rojas-Montoya, Verónica García-Montalvo, Margarita Rivera, Omar Jiménez-Sandoval, Miguel-Ángel Muñoz-Hernández, Simón Hernández-Ortega
Structural, morphological and optical studies of zinc and cadmium sulfide thin films with different contents of phosphorus.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/rms2lUosg-g/D0NJ01465F

Post collegati

AVVISO – DM MIPAAF N. 2779 DEL 12/03/2019 – DISPOSIZIONI REGIONALI PER LO SVOLGIMENTO DELL’ATTIVITà ENOTURISTICA IN BASILICATA.

Redazione

THE INFLUENCE OF CERIA ON CU/TIO2 CATALYSTS TO PRODUCE ABUNDANT OXYGEN VACANCIES AND INDUCE HIGHLY EFFICIENT CO OXIDATION

Redazione

STUDI EPIDEMIOLOGICI E STATISTICHE SU SARS-COV-2: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 12A COMMISSIONE

Redazione

ZINC(II) AND CADMIUM(II) COMPLEXES, [M(IPR2P(X)NC(Y)NC5H10-κ2-X,Y)2] (X AND Y = O, S), AS SINGLE SOURCE PRECURSORS FOR METAL SULFIDE THIN FILMS

Redazione

AL VIA L’EDIZIONE 2020 DELLA START CUP SARDEGNA

Redazione

HUNGER SLOWS DOWN DEVELOPMENT – FOOD SECURITY IS THE FOUNDATION FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF SOCIETY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More