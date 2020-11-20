ZHUHAI COMPLETES $270M BUYOUT OF RIVAL PORT

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 20 novembre 2020
Buyer hopes the deal will expand its cargo volume and market share in handing pulp, steel, logs, engineering equipment
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1134774/Zhuhai%20completes%20$270m%20buyout%20of%20rival%20port?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss