sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Agenparl

Z-TYPE HETEROJUNCTION OF BIMETAL SULFIDE CUNI2S4 AND COWO4 FOR CATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 18 aprile 2020

The research of catalytic materials that convert light energy into chemical energy by decomposing water still faces great difficulties. CuNi2S4 has attracted public attention due to its unique morphology, however, its high electron-hole recombination rate and weak charge separation efficiency limits its use frequency in the field of catalysis. CoWO4 material is synthesized in situ on the CuNi2S4 surface by hydrothermal manner , the Z- type hetero interface constructed by the two under surface contact fusion shows a huge promotion effect on the catalytic ability. The performance (3754.3 μmol•g-1•h-1) of the composite material (CW/CNS-12%) has reached 42 and 6 times that of the two types of monomer materials , respectively, and the excellent catalytic ability is also reflected in long-term stability. The experimental data proves that the modification of CuNi2S4 (building a heterostructure) can improve the specific surface area of the material and the amount of carriers generates. The charge transfer cause by the existence of the heterojunction hinders the recombination of carriers and holes, the fluorescence and electrochemical characterization further confirms the charge transfer process in the Z-type heterojunction. This research provides new insights to promote catalytic performance by building heterostructures between monomer materials.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/hQkrqkPz1vE/D0DT00854K

