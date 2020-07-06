(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 06 luglio 2020

This volume explores how poets use different kinds of formal experimentation to change the way we think, and to allow us to try out new ways of perceiving existence and positioning ourselves within the world. Yves Bonnefoy and Jean-Luc Nancy: Ontological Performance examines the affinities that exist between Bonnefoy’s poetry and Nancy’s philosophy. It analyses how Bonnefoy experiments with the poem’s act of address, its material disposition, and sonorous performance. It scrutinises how he foregrounds the bodily and material forces that are at play within language in order to makes us feel the diverse worldly forces that are active within us and to make us perceive our own human existence in more interconnected ways. Exploring how Bonnefoy and Nancy share the desire to resist detached ways of perceiving existence, this book analyses how they present interaction as the generative dynamic that drives all existence and use the text’s resonant play to make us aware of how all bodies–human, material, or poetic–emerge from a complex interplay of worldly forces.