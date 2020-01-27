(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), lun 27 gennaio 2020
YJB Head of Region
Contact: Linda Bush, Head of Innovation & Engagement (North East, Yorkshire & Humberside)
Email: <a 07867 678 422
Barnsley
Contact: Ben Finley, Youth Offending Team Manager
18 Regents Street
Barnsley
South Yorkshire
S70 2HG
<a 01226 774 986
Fax: 01226 774 968
Bradford
Contact: Sarah Griffin, Youth Offending Team Manager
Bank House
41 Bank Street
Bradford
BD1 1RD
<a 01274 436 060
Fax: 01274 436 061
Calderdale
Contact: Jeff Rafter, Early Intervention Service Manager
Centre at Threeways
Nursery Lane
Ovenden
HX3 5SX
<a 01422
Darlington
Contact: Jo Benson, YOS Service Manager
Central House
Gladstone Street
Darlington
DL3 6JX
<a 01325
Fax: 01325 346 846
Doncaster
Contact: Andy Hood, Senior Head of Service
Young People’s Services
Doncaster Children’s Services Trust
Colonnades House
Duke St
Doncaster
DN1 1ER
<a 01302
County Durham
Contact: Dave Summers, YOS Manager
County Durham Youth Offending Service
Durham County Council
Crook Council Office
North Terrace
Crook
Durham
DL15 9ES
<a 03000 265 999
Fax: 0191 383 4362
East Riding of Yorkshire
Contact: Darren O’Neill, Targeted Support & Youth Justice Strategic Manager
Beverley Police Station
Sessions House
New Walk
Beverley
East Riding of Yorkshire
HU17 7AF
<a 01482
Gateshead
Contact: Linda Kelly, Service Manager
Gateshead Council
Civic Centre
Regent Street
Gateshead
NE8 1HH
<a 0191 433 5110
Hartlepool
Contact: Jane Young, Acting Head of Service
Windsor Offices
Middleton Grange
Hartlepool
TS24 7RJ
<a 01429 523 986
Fax: 01429 523 971
Kingston-upon-Hull
Contact: Niki Heffernan, YOS Service Manager
4th Floor
Kenworthy House
98 – 104 George Street
Hull
HU1 3DT
<a
Phone: 01482
Kirklees
Contact: Richard Smith, Unit Manager
1a Old Westgate
Dewsbury
West Yorkshire
WF13 1NB
<a 01924
Leeds
Contact: Andy Peaden, Head of Service
Youth Justice Centre
Hunslet
Church Street
Leeds
LS10 2AY
<a queries: <a use queries: <a 0113
Website: www.leeds.gov.uk
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Contact: Gary Bell, Interim Head of Service
Newcastle Youth Justice Service
Newcastle City Council
Block 1
Civic Centre
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
NE1 8QH
<a 0191 277 7377
Fax: 0191 277 7368
North East Lincolnshire
Contact: Paul Caswell MBE, Specialist Lead, Young and Safe. Youth Offending Service Manager
William Molson Centre
Kent Street
Grimsby
North East Lincolnshire
DN32 7DJ
<a 01472 325 252
Fax: 01472 325 242
North Lincolnshire
Contact: Paul Cowling, Youth Offending Team Manager
Oswald House
74 Oswald Road
Scunthorpe
North Lincolnshire
DN15 7PG
<a 01724 298 549
Fax: 01724 298 548
North Tyneside
Contact: Pete Xeros, Service Manager
North Tyneside Youth Justice Service
Riverside Centre
Minton Lane
North Shields
Tyne and Wear
NE29 6DQ
<a 0191 643 8605
Fax: 0191 643 8606
North Yorkshire
Contact: Vicky Metheringham, Head of looked after children, leaving care and youth justice
Room SB004
County Hall
Racecourse Lane
Northallerton
DL7 8AD
<a 01609
Website: www.northyorks.gov.uk
Northumberland
Contact: Sharron Pearson, Senior Manager Specialist Services
Northumberland Adolescent Service
County Hall
Morpeth
NE61 2EF
<a 01670
Rotherham
Contact: Emma Ellis, Youth Offending Team Manager
Eric Manns Building
45 Moorgate Street
Rotherham
S60 2RB
<a 01709
Sheffield
Contact: Andy Stirling, Youth Justice Service Manager
43 Division Street
Sheffield
S1 4GE
<a 0114
Fax: 0114 228 8500
Website: www.sheffield-yjs.org.uk
South Tees
Contact: Kay Dargue, Interim Head of South Tees Youth Offending Service
PO Box 501
1st Floor, Vancouver House
Gurney Street
Middlesbrough
TS1 9FU
<a 01642 201 888
South Tyneside
Contact: Akram Hussain, Youth Justice Service Operations Manager
South Tyneside Council
38 Laygate Place
South Shields
Tyne & Wear
NE33 5RT
<a 0191 427 2850
Fax: 0191 427 2851
Stockton-on-Tees
Contact: Miriam Sigsworth, Youth Offending Team Manager
Floor 3
Bayheath House
Prince Regent Street
Stockton-on-Tees
TS18 1DF
<a 01642 527 597
Fax: 01642 527 598
Sunderland
Contact: Linda Mason, Head of Service
Lambton House
145 High Street West
Sunderland
SR1 1UW
<a 0191 561 4000 / 7301
Fax: 0191 514 4243
Wakefield
Contact: Eamonn Mohans, Service Manager – Youth Development and Support Service
5 West Parade
Wakefield
West Yorkshire
WF1 1LT
<a 01924 304 155
Fax: 01924 304 156
York
Contact: Sara Orton, Acting Youth Offending Team Manager
York Youth Justice Service
West Offices
Station Rise
York
YO1 6GA
<a 01904 554 602
Fax: 01904 554 566
Website: www.yor-ok.org.uk
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/youth-offending-teams-north-east-england