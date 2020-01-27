27 Gennaio 2020
YOUTH OFFENDING TEAMS: NORTH EAST, YORKSHIRE & HUMBERSIDE

(AGENPARL) – London (united Kingdom), lun 27 gennaio 2020

YJB Head of Region

Contact: Linda Bush, Head of Innovation & Engagement (North East, Yorkshire & Humberside)

Email: <a 07867 678 422

Barnsley

Contact: Ben Finley, Youth Offending Team Manager

18 Regents Street

Barnsley

South Yorkshire

S70 2HG

<a 01226 774 986
Fax: 01226 774 968

Bradford

Contact: Sarah Griffin, Youth Offending Team Manager

Bank House

41 Bank Street

Bradford

BD1 1RD

<a 01274 436 060
Fax: 01274 436 061

Calderdale

Contact: Jeff Rafter, Early Intervention Service Manager

Centre at Threeways

Nursery Lane

Ovenden

HX3 5SX

<a 01422

Darlington

Contact: Jo Benson, YOS Service Manager

Central House

Gladstone Street

Darlington

DL3 6JX

<a 01325
Fax: 01325 346 846

Doncaster

Contact: Andy Hood, Senior Head of Service

Young People’s Services

Doncaster Children’s Services Trust

Colonnades House

Duke St

Doncaster

DN1 1ER

<a 01302

County Durham

Contact: Dave Summers, YOS Manager

County Durham Youth Offending Service

Durham County Council

Crook Council Office

North Terrace

Crook

Durham

DL15 9ES

<a 03000 265 999
Fax: 0191 383 4362

East Riding of Yorkshire

Contact: Darren O’Neill, Targeted Support & Youth Justice Strategic Manager

Beverley Police Station

Sessions House

New Walk

Beverley

East Riding of Yorkshire

HU17 7AF

<a 01482

Gateshead

Contact: Linda Kelly, Service Manager

Gateshead Council

Civic Centre

Regent Street

Gateshead

NE8 1HH

<a 0191 433 5110

Hartlepool

Contact: Jane Young, Acting Head of Service

Windsor Offices

Middleton Grange

Hartlepool

TS24 7RJ

<a 01429 523 986
Fax: 01429 523 971

Kingston-upon-Hull

Contact: Niki Heffernan, YOS Service Manager

4th Floor

Kenworthy House

98 – 104 George Street

Hull

HU1 3DT

<a
Phone: 01482

Kirklees

Contact: Richard Smith, Unit Manager

1a Old Westgate

Dewsbury

West Yorkshire

WF13 1NB

<a 01924

Leeds

Contact: Andy Peaden, Head of Service

Youth Justice Centre

Hunslet

Church Street

Leeds

LS10 2AY

<a queries: <a use queries: <a 0113
Website: www.leeds.gov.uk

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Contact: Gary Bell, Interim Head of Service

Newcastle Youth Justice Service

Newcastle City Council

Block 1

Civic Centre

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

NE1 8QH

<a 0191 277 7377
Fax: 0191 277 7368

North East Lincolnshire

Contact: Paul Caswell MBE, Specialist Lead, Young and Safe. Youth Offending Service Manager

William Molson Centre

Kent Street

Grimsby

North East Lincolnshire

DN32 7DJ

<a 01472 325 252
Fax: 01472 325 242

North Lincolnshire

Contact: Paul Cowling, Youth Offending Team Manager

Oswald House

74 Oswald Road

Scunthorpe

North Lincolnshire

DN15 7PG

<a 01724 298 549
Fax: 01724 298 548

North Tyneside

Contact: Pete Xeros, Service Manager

North Tyneside Youth Justice Service

Riverside Centre

Minton Lane

North Shields

Tyne and Wear

NE29 6DQ

<a 0191 643 8605
Fax: 0191 643 8606

North Yorkshire

Contact: Vicky Metheringham, Head of looked after children, leaving care and youth justice

Room SB004

County Hall

Racecourse Lane

Northallerton

DL7 8AD

<a 01609
Website: www.northyorks.gov.uk

Northumberland

Contact: Sharron Pearson, Senior Manager Specialist Services

Northumberland Adolescent Service

County Hall

Morpeth

NE61 2EF

<a 01670

Rotherham

Contact: Emma Ellis, Youth Offending Team Manager

Eric Manns Building

45 Moorgate Street

Rotherham

S60 2RB

<a 01709

Sheffield

Contact: Andy Stirling, Youth Justice Service Manager

43 Division Street

Sheffield

S1 4GE

<a 0114
Fax: 0114 228 8500
Website: www.sheffield-yjs.org.uk

South Tees

Contact: Kay Dargue, Interim Head of South Tees Youth Offending Service

PO Box 501

1st Floor, Vancouver House

Gurney Street

Middlesbrough

TS1 9FU

<a 01642 201 888

South Tyneside

Contact: Akram Hussain, Youth Justice Service Operations Manager

South Tyneside Council

38 Laygate Place

South Shields

Tyne & Wear

NE33 5RT

<a 0191 427 2850
Fax: 0191 427 2851

Stockton-on-Tees

Contact: Miriam Sigsworth, Youth Offending Team Manager

Floor 3

Bayheath House

Prince Regent Street

Stockton-on-Tees

TS18 1DF

<a 01642 527 597
Fax: 01642 527 598

Sunderland

Contact: Linda Mason, Head of Service

Lambton House

145 High Street West

Sunderland

SR1 1UW

<a 0191 561 4000 / 7301
Fax: 0191 514 4243

Wakefield

Contact: Eamonn Mohans, Service Manager – Youth Development and Support Service

5 West Parade

Wakefield

West Yorkshire

WF1 1LT

<a 01924 304 155
Fax: 01924 304 156

York

Contact: Sara Orton, Acting Youth Offending Team Manager

York Youth Justice Service

West Offices

Station Rise

York

YO1 6GA

<a 01904 554 602
Fax: 01904 554 566
Website: www.yor-ok.org.uk

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/youth-offending-teams-north-east-england

