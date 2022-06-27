Youth justice services: London

(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 27 giugno 2022
YJB Head of Region (1 of 2)
Contact: Liz Westlund, Head of Innovation & Engagement (London)
List of YOTs covered:
Barking & Dagenham, Barnet, Brent, Camden, Ealing, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Harrow, Havering, Hillingdon, Islington, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets & City of London and Waltham Forest
Email: <a 07980 979 543
YJB Head of Region (2 of 2)
Contact: Henry Smithers, Head of Innovation & Engagement (London)
List of YOTs covered:
Bexley, Bromley, Croydon, Greenwich, Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow, Kensington & Chelsea, Kingston, Lambeth, Lewisham, Merton, Richmond & Wandsworth, Southwark, Sutton and Westminster
Email: <a 07795 590 086
Barking and Dagenham
Contact: Angie Fuller, Interim Youth Offending Service Strategy Manager
Roycraft House
15 Linton Road
Barking
Essex
IG11 8HE
<a
Phone: 020 8227 3998
Fax: 020 8227 3690
Barnet
Contacts: Cezar Tan, Service Manager
Barnet Council
2 Bristol Avenue
Colindale
London
NW9 4EW
<a 020 8359 5535 and 020 8359 5501
Fax: 020 8359 5530
Bexley
Contact: Severine Aare, Youth Offending Service Manager
Civic Offices
2 Watling Street
Bexleyheath
Kent
DA6 7AT
<a 020 3045 5073
Fax: 020 3045 3898
Brent
Contact: Sue Gates, Head of Early Help
4th Floor
Brent Civic Centre
Engineers Way
Wembley
Middlesex
HA9 0FJ
<a 020 8937 3810
Fax: 020 8937 4789
Bromley
Contact: Betty McDonald, Head of Service
8 Masons Hill
Bromley
Kent
BR2 9EY
<a 020 8466 3080
Fax: 020 8466 3099
Camden
Contact: Eugene Griffin, Head of Integrated Youth Support Service
Third Floor
Crowndale Centre
218-220 Eversholt Street
London
NW1 1BD
<a 020 7974 6181
Fax: 020 7974 4163
Croydon
Contact: Emma Carter, YOS Service Manager
Turnaround Centre
51-55 South End
Croydon
Surrey
CR0 1BF
<a 020 8404 5800
Fax: 020 8686 5994
Ealing
Contact: Ian Jenkins, Youth Offending Team Manager
Youth Justice Service
London Borough of Ealing
2nd floor Green Area
Perceval House
14-16 Uxbridge Road
London
W5 2HL
<a 020 8825 7524
Fax: 020 8825 6821
Enfield
Contact: Linda Crawford, Head of Service
Enfield Youth Offending Unit
Claverings Industrial Estate
3 South Way
Edmonton
London
N9 0AB
<a 020 8379 5800
Fax: 020 8379 5801
Greenwich
Contact: Emma Clements, Acting Youth Offending Service Manager
The Woolwich Centre
35 Wellington Street
Woolwich
London
SE18 6HQ
<a 020 8921 8700
Fax: 020 8921 8701
Hackney
Contact: Brendan Finegan, Youth Offending Team Manager
1 Hillman Street
Hackney
London
E8 1DY
<a 020 8356 3872
Fax: 020 8356 1091
Hammersmith and Fulham
Contact: Alison Sabaroche, Service Manager for Youth Offending Service
Cobbs Hall
266 Fulham Palace Road
London
SW6 6LL
<a 0208 753 6200
Fax: 020 8753 6242
Haringey
Contact: Sheri Jiwany-Burnett, Interim Service Manager
Haringey Youth Justice Service
38 Station Road
Wood Green
N22 7BF
<a 020 8489 1540
Fax: 020 8489 1588
Harrow
Contact: Mark Scanlon, Head of Service, Early Support & YOT
Civic 4, Civic Centre
2nd Floor, North Wing
Station Road
Harrow
HA1 2XY
<a 020 8736 6755
Fax: 020 8736 6766
Havering
Contact: Justine Wilson-Darke, Head of Integrated Adolescent Safeguarding Service, Youth Justice Services and Vitrual School
Havering Youth Justice Service
7th Floor
Mercury House
Mercury Gardens
Romford
RM1 3DW
<a 01708 433 819
Fax: 01708 434 969
Hillingdon
Contact: Kat Wyatt, Head of Service Youth Justice and Adolescent Development
Link 1A
Civic Centre
High Street
Uxbridge
Middlesex
UB8 1UW
<a 01895 556 432
Phone: 01895 558 203
Fax: 01895 277 946
Hounslow
Contact: Phil Hopkins, Head of Service
Hounslow House
4th Floor
7 Bath Road
Hounslow
Middlesex
TW7 6DW
<a 020 8583 6363
Islington
Contact: Jane Bennett, Head of Service
50 Isledon Road
Islington
London
N7 7LD
<a enquiries)
Phone: 020 7527 7050/60
Fax: 020 7527 7066
Kensington and Chelsea
Contact: Elaine Weldon, Team Manager Youth Offending Service
36c Oxford Gardens
London
W10 5UQ
<a 0207 598 4734
Fax: 0207 598 4715
Kingston
Contact: Kathy Walker, Head of Targeted Youth Support Service
Guildhall 1
High Street
Kingston Upon Thames
Surrey
KT1 1EU
<a 020 8547 6920
Fax: 020 8547 6959
Lambeth
Contact: Ellanora Clarke, Head of Service
19 Brixton Water Lane
London
SW2 1NU
<a 0207 926 2644
Fax: 0207 926 2639
Lewisham
Contact: Keith Cohen, Youth Offending Service Manager
9 Holbeach Road
Catford
Lewisham
London
SE6 4TW
<a (for queries about volunteering opportunities)
Phone: 020 8314 7474
Fax: 020 8314 3177
Merton
Contact: Luwam Sebhatu, Service Manager
Merton Youth Justice Service
12th Floor, Civic Centre
London Road
Morden
Surrey
SM4 5DX
<a 020 8274 4949
Fax: 020 8274 4971
Newham
Contact: Michelle Edwards, London Borough of Newham Group Manager
192 Cumberland Road
Plaistow
London
E13 8LT
<a 020 8430 2361
Fax: 020 8430 2299
Redbridge
Contact: Chris Ma, Head of Positive Activities
Station Road Centre
Station Road
Barkingside
Ilford
Essex
IG6 1NB
<a 020 8708 7800
Fax: 020 8708 7802
Richmond and Wandsworth
Contact: Nana Bonsu, Head of Service
177 Blackshaw Road
London
SW17 ODJ
<a 0208 871 6222
Fax: 020 8682 4255
Southwark
Contact: Andrew Hillas, Youth Offending Team Manager
47b East Dulwich Road
East Dulwich
London
SE22 9AN
<a 020 7525 0900
Fax: 020 7525 7876
Sutton
Contact: Laura Noulton, Team Manager
Sutton Integrated Youth Services
The Quad
Green Wrythe Lane
Carshalton
Surrey
SM5 1JW
<a 020 8770 5754
Tower Hamlets and City of London
Contact: Kelly Duggan, Head of Youth Justice & Young Peoples Services
Tower Hamlets and City of London Youth Justice Service
5th Floor
Tower Hamlets Town Hall
Mulberry Place
5 Clove Crescent
London
E14 2BG
<a 07759 119 041
Waltham Forest
Contact: Cheryle Davies, Assistant Director for Youth and Family Resilience
Rowan House
1 Cecil Road
Leytonstone
London
E11 3HF
<a 020 8496 5029
Fax: 020 8496 5052
Westminster
Contact: Kiran Hayer, Service Manager
Westminster Youth Offending Team
101 Orchardson Street
London
NW8 8EA
<a 07971 625 835
<a 07971 920 542
Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/youth-offending-teams-london