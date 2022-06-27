28.1 C
Youth justice services: London

By Redazione
1

(AGENPARL) – LONDON lun 27 giugno 2022

YJB Head of Region (1 of 2)

Contact: Liz Westlund, Head of Innovation & Engagement (London)

List of YOTs covered:

Barking & Dagenham, Barnet, Brent, Camden, Ealing, Enfield, Hackney, Haringey, Harrow, Havering, Hillingdon, Islington, Newham, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets & City of London and Waltham Forest

Email: <a 07980 979 543

YJB Head of Region (2 of 2)

Contact: Henry Smithers, Head of Innovation & Engagement (London)

List of YOTs covered:

Bexley, Bromley, Croydon, Greenwich, Hammersmith & Fulham, Hounslow, Kensington & Chelsea, Kingston, Lambeth, Lewisham, Merton, Richmond & Wandsworth, Southwark, Sutton and Westminster

Email: <a 07795 590 086

Barking and Dagenham

Contact: Angie Fuller, Interim Youth Offending Service Strategy Manager

Roycraft House

15 Linton Road

Barking

Essex

IG11 8HE

<a
Phone: 020 8227 3998
Fax: 020 8227 3690

Barnet

Contacts: Cezar Tan, Service Manager

Barnet Council

2 Bristol Avenue

Colindale

London

NW9 4EW

<a 020 8359 5535 and 020 8359 5501
Fax: 020 8359 5530

Bexley

Contact: Severine Aare, Youth Offending Service Manager

Civic Offices

2 Watling Street

Bexleyheath

Kent

DA6 7AT

<a 020 3045 5073
Fax: 020 3045 3898

Brent

Contact: Sue Gates, Head of Early Help

4th Floor

Brent Civic Centre

Engineers Way

Wembley

Middlesex

HA9 0FJ

<a 020 8937 3810
Fax: 020 8937 4789

Bromley

Contact: Betty McDonald, Head of Service

8 Masons Hill

Bromley

Kent

BR2 9EY

<a 020 8466 3080
Fax: 020 8466 3099

Camden

Contact: Eugene Griffin, Head of Integrated Youth Support Service

Third Floor

Crowndale Centre

218-220 Eversholt Street

London

NW1 1BD

<a 020 7974 6181
Fax: 020 7974 4163

Croydon

Contact: Emma Carter, YOS Service Manager

Turnaround Centre

51-55 South End

Croydon

Surrey

CR0 1BF

<a 020 8404 5800
Fax: 020 8686 5994

Ealing

Contact: Ian Jenkins, Youth Offending Team Manager

Youth Justice Service

London Borough of Ealing

2nd floor Green Area

Perceval House

14-16 Uxbridge Road

London

W5 2HL

<a 020 8825 7524
Fax: 020 8825 6821

Enfield

Contact: Linda Crawford, Head of Service

Enfield Youth Offending Unit

Claverings Industrial Estate

3 South Way

Edmonton

London

N9 0AB

<a 020 8379 5800
Fax: 020 8379 5801

Greenwich

Contact: Emma Clements, Acting Youth Offending Service Manager

The Woolwich Centre

35 Wellington Street

Woolwich

London

SE18 6HQ

<a 020 8921 8700
Fax: 020 8921 8701

Hackney

Contact: Brendan Finegan, Youth Offending Team Manager

1 Hillman Street

Hackney

London

E8 1DY

<a 020 8356 3872
Fax: 020 8356 1091

Hammersmith and Fulham

Contact: Alison Sabaroche, Service Manager for Youth Offending Service

Cobbs Hall

266 Fulham Palace Road

London

SW6 6LL

<a 0208 753 6200
Fax: 020 8753 6242

Haringey

Contact: Sheri Jiwany-Burnett, Interim Service Manager

Haringey Youth Justice Service

38 Station Road

Wood Green

N22 7BF

<a 020 8489 1540
Fax: 020 8489 1588

Harrow

Contact: Mark Scanlon, Head of Service, Early Support & YOT

Civic 4, Civic Centre

2nd Floor, North Wing

Station Road

Harrow

HA1 2XY

<a 020 8736 6755
Fax: 020 8736 6766

Havering

Contact: Justine Wilson-Darke, Head of Integrated Adolescent Safeguarding Service, Youth Justice Services and Vitrual School

Havering Youth Justice Service

7th Floor

Mercury House

Mercury Gardens

Romford

RM1 3DW

<a 01708 433 819
Fax: 01708 434 969

Hillingdon

Contact: Kat Wyatt, Head of Service Youth Justice and Adolescent Development

Link 1A

Civic Centre

High Street

Uxbridge

Middlesex

UB8 1UW

<a 01895 556 432
Phone: 01895 558 203
Fax: 01895 277 946

Hounslow

Contact: Phil Hopkins, Head of Service

Hounslow House

4th Floor

7 Bath Road

Hounslow

Middlesex

TW7 6DW

<a 020 8583 6363

Islington

Contact: Jane Bennett, Head of Service

50 Isledon Road

Islington

London

N7 7LD

<a enquiries)
Phone: 020 7527 7050/60
Fax: 020 7527 7066

Kensington and Chelsea

Contact: Elaine Weldon, Team Manager Youth Offending Service

36c Oxford Gardens

London

W10 5UQ

<a 0207 598 4734
Fax: 0207 598 4715

Kingston

Contact: Kathy Walker, Head of Targeted Youth Support Service

Guildhall 1

High Street

Kingston Upon Thames

Surrey

KT1 1EU

<a 020 8547 6920
Fax: 020 8547 6959

Lambeth

Contact: Ellanora Clarke, Head of Service

19 Brixton Water Lane

London

SW2 1NU

<a 0207 926 2644
Fax: 0207 926 2639

Lewisham

Contact: Keith Cohen, Youth Offending Service Manager

9 Holbeach Road

Catford

Lewisham

London

SE6 4TW

<a (for queries about volunteering opportunities)
Phone: 020 8314 7474
Fax: 020 8314 3177

Merton

Contact: Luwam Sebhatu, Service Manager

Merton Youth Justice Service

12th Floor, Civic Centre

London Road

Morden

Surrey

SM4 5DX

<a 020 8274 4949
Fax: 020 8274 4971

Newham

Contact: Michelle Edwards, London Borough of Newham Group Manager

192 Cumberland Road

Plaistow

London

E13 8LT

<a 020 8430 2361
Fax: 020 8430 2299

Redbridge

Contact: Chris Ma, Head of Positive Activities

Station Road Centre

Station Road

Barkingside

Ilford

Essex

IG6 1NB

<a 020 8708 7800
Fax: 020 8708 7802

Richmond and Wandsworth

Contact: Nana Bonsu, Head of Service

177 Blackshaw Road

London

SW17 ODJ

<a 0208 871 6222
Fax: 020 8682 4255

Southwark

Contact: Andrew Hillas, Youth Offending Team Manager

47b East Dulwich Road

East Dulwich

London

SE22 9AN

<a 020 7525 0900
Fax: 020 7525 7876

Sutton

Contact: Laura Noulton, Team Manager

Sutton Integrated Youth Services

The Quad

Green Wrythe Lane

Carshalton

Surrey

SM5 1JW

<a 020 8770 5754

Tower Hamlets and City of London

Contact: Kelly Duggan, Head of Youth Justice & Young Peoples Services

Tower Hamlets and City of London Youth Justice Service

5th Floor

Tower Hamlets Town Hall

Mulberry Place

5 Clove Crescent

London

E14 2BG

<a 07759 119 041

Waltham Forest

Contact: Cheryle Davies, Assistant Director for Youth and Family Resilience

Rowan House

1 Cecil Road

Leytonstone

London

E11 3HF

<a 020 8496 5029
Fax: 020 8496 5052

Westminster

Contact: Kiran Hayer, Service Manager

Westminster Youth Offending Team

101 Orchardson Street

London

NW8 8EA

<a 07971 625 835

<a 07971 920 542

Fonte/Source: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/youth-offending-teams-london

