You’re invited!

(AGENPARL) – mer 30 marzo 2022 HMCTS: Introducing the new online divorce service []
We’re hosting a webinar at 1pm on Tuesday 12 April to walk through our new online divorce service.
Introduced as a result of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2022, we’ll cover how the new service:
– was developed with stakeholders
– will be extended in the future
– can be improved with your feedback
If you’re interested, make sure you register to join.
