You’re invited!

Join our next HMCTS event.

We’re hosting a webinar at 1pm on Tuesday 12 April to walk through our new online divorce service.

Introduced as a result of the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2022, we’ll cover how the new service:

– was developed with stakeholders

– will be extended in the future

– can be improved with your feedback

If you’re interested, make sure you register to join.

